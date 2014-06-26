© mikael-damkier-dreamstime.com

Dialog Semiconductor and AMS in talk of possible merger

Dialog Semiconductor and AMS has confirmed what many of us have been suspecting, the companies are in preliminary discussions regarding a possible merger of equals.

However, the companies note that these discussions are at a very preliminary stage, and there can be no certainty whether a transaction will take place.



AMS have until the 24 of July 2014 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Dialog Semiconductor or decline to make an offer.