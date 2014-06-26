© Infineon Business | June 26, 2014
Future plans for Infineon's Villach site
Infineon Technologies is expanding its Austrian site in Villach. Core emphasis is the on the expansion of expertise for the manufacturing of the future as well as R&D.
“Pilot Space Industry 4.0” will realise and put to the test a concept for networked and knowledge-intensive production. Research on new materials and technologies will also be intensified. Infineon's expansion plans foresee investments and research costs amounting to a total of EUR 290 million, creating approximately 200 new jobs in the period from 2014 to 2017, primarily in R&D.
Peter Schiefer, President of Operations at Infineon Technologies and responsible for the worldwide production sites, explains: “The continuing development of Villach is a part of our group-wide manufacturing strategy. At the site, important developments will be advanced and production-ready innovative technologies will be transferred by Infineon to other sites. At the same time our strategy will include expansion of our volume manufacturing on 300 millimeter thin wafers in Dresden and on 200 millimeter wafers in Kulim, Malaysia.”
Sabine Herlitschka, CEO of Infineon Technologies Austria AG, says: “With the expansion concept Villach is reinforcing its important role as a factory of innovation and a competence center for power electronics within the corporate group. We're making an important contribution to the success of the company by coupling the innovation factory in Villach with volume production in Dresden using the example of 300 millimeter thin wafer production for power semiconductors.”
Herlitschka added that this move will also develop a unique production cluster in Austria and Germany that is prominently visible throughout Europe.
Industry 4.0 Pilot Space
Infineon will construct a building complex for research, production and measurement technology workstations. Logistics, miscellaneous infrastructures and the plant equipment will also be expanded to meet future demand. This aims to let Infineon mobilise the productivity and automation which is called for in international competition, while at the same time increasing flexibility.
Infineon has been actively engaged in the Industry 4.0 initiative from the very beginning; its pilot space in Villach is another step towards realizing this vision. Industry 4.0 embodies a paradigm shift in value creation and brings opportunities to European industry. The Infineon Austria project is an important contribution towards increasing European competitive strength. The pilot operation in Villach will feature production based on a cyber-physical system with highly modern production control and automation systems. Under the prerequisite of the highest possible data security and data integrity levels, the interaction of man and machine will attain a new dimension in the pilot facility. At the same time, Infineon will continue to pursue its goal of increased energy efficiency in production.
New Materials and Technologies
A wide-scale research program with innovations in materials, processes, technologies and system expertise is the second pillar of the Villach site expansion, supporting development of the next generation of energy-efficient products. Here the program focuses on the integration of innovative substrates such as gallium nitride and silicon carbide, on MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) and sensor technologies as well as on the continuing development of 300 millimeter thin wafer technology.
