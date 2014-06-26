© GaN Systems

GaN Systems expansion prompts move to new HQ

GaN Systems has moved into its new headquarters and R&D facility in Ottawa, Canada.

Located at the heart of Kanata’s high technology community, the move was necessitated by the company’s expansion over the past twelve months and plans for continued growth.



“We are committed to long term, fast-paced growth, and these new facilities will provide the resources and capabilities we need as we move rapidly from R&D to commercialisation this year.” said Jim Witham, CEO. The new HQ and R&D facility is three times larger than GaN Systems’ previous premises, with a tenfold increase in laboratory space. The labs have dedicated power and cooling, which is crucial, as Girvan Patterson, co-founder and President explains: “When you produce devices that can switch 200 Amps or more, it calls for some highly specialised facilities to fully test them. The power available in this location and our custom-designed labs will enable us to fully explore higher power applications and substantially accelerate the long term reliability testing of our devices.”



Headcount has already increased over the past six months and GaN Systems has expanded its global team as its power conversion devices are commercialised.