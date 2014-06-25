© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Smartrac sues Exceet for patent infringement

Based on its wire embedding patents, Smartrac has initiated patent infringement proceedings against several entities of Exceet Group in the Netherlands including Exceet Card AG and Exceet Card B.V.

According to Smartrac’s opinion, Exceet’s contactless transponder cards Mifare Plus and Mifare Classic infringe Smartrac’s key wire embedding patents. The products concerned are broadly used for access control, public transport, ticketing, parking, loyalty cards, and more.



“We closely watch the market and enforce our patent rights where necessary to safeguard the high investments we take each year in innovative products and services. Exceet Group needs to stop its infringement of our patented inventions in its products”, says Christian Uhl, CFO of Smartrac.



Wire-embedding technology is the de facto standard for the manufacture of high-quality and high-security RFID transponders, where durability and reliability of the antenna and the inlay are key factors.