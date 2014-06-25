© jackie-egginton-dreamstime.com

Stats ChipPAC to find new owner?

In May, Stats ChipPAC received a non-binding expression of interest from a third party regarding a potential acquisition.

However, the discussions with that specific party seem to have been discontinued. However, since May, Stats ChipPAC has been subject of interest from other companies. The communication also regards a potential take over or sale.



Stats ChipPAC is - however - eager to state that: “There is no assurance that any such discussions will result in any definitive agreement or transaction.”



This could lead to some ripples within the market. Depending on who buys Stats ChipPAC – if the sale actually materialises – a new player could enter the market or an already strong player will get more market power. The future will tell us more.