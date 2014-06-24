© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

NAC to acquire LipidViro Tech

Florida-based, NAC, has entered into an agreement to acquire LipidViro Tech.

The company has filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission providing the details of the transaction wherein NAC shareholders retained 92.5% of the resulting entity.



Vincent Genovese, Chairman and CEO, said, "We are very pleased to bring NAC into the public market as we enter the next stage of our evolution. This transaction is allowing us to expand operations, accelerate our growth and commence on key initiatives for emerging markets."



The Company's new name will be NAC Global Technologies. A definitive 14C was filed today with the SEC on the planned name change. The Company anticipates the effective date of the Name Change will be July 14, 2014. The Company's OTCBB ticker will remain LPVO for the time being.