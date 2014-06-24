© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Rosenberger acquires majority in CellMax

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, has acquired a majority stake in CellMax Technologies, a Swedish based innovator of high efficiency base station antennas.

While a joint marketing strategy will be worked out over time the initial focus is on achieving production and R&D synergies as well as scale efficiencies. CellMax Technologies will keep its head office in the Swedish ICT hub of Kista.



“We are delighted to make this strategic investment,” said Rosenberger CEO Hans Rosenberger. “We believe that CellMax and its customers will benefit greatly from our global industrial capabilities.”



Torbjörn Kämpe, who will remain CEO of CellMax said: “We are very pleased to partner with Rosenberger. We are convinced that this structure brings together relevant innovation, technology, design and manufacturing capabilities.”



“The excellent performance and quality we provide significantly increase our customers’ revenue potential, lowers cost of network and ultimately lowers cost of spectrum. This is key for operators that are increasingly differentiating their offers on user experience,” concludes Mr. Kämpe.