Avnet Technology Solutions EMEA appoints new SVP

Avnet Technology Solutions, has appointed Miriam Murphy as senior vice president, (SVP) North region, effective from 30th June 2014.

As the new SVP of the North region, which comprises the UK and Ireland, Miriam will be responsible for accelerating growth and profitability in these key territories for Avnet and its partners. Miriam takes up this new role in addition to her responsibilities for driving Avnet’s EMEA strategic supplier engagements.



“Miriam has been with Avnet for 20 years, and during this time she has earned a first-class reputation for her commercial acumen and high performance business management. Under her leadership, Avnet’s IBM business successfully expanded across 14 countries in EMEA and in just three years had reached record market share and profitability,” said Graeme Watt, president, Avnet Technology Solutions, EMEA.



On her appointment Miriam said, “This is a truly exciting time for the IT channel in terms of the market dynamics and evolution of technology. We are seeing some really interesting opportunities for distribution and our partners in areas such as security, big data, analytics, converged infrastructure and related services. We have enormous talent in our teams in the North region that is driving growth for our supplier and business partners and will continue to maximise the new opportunities that we are seeing across the region.”