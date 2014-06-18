© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Greenliant Systems and Mouser expand distribution agreement

Greenliant Systems has appointed Mouser Electronics to distribute its ArmourDrive and NANDrive solid state drive (SSD), NAND controller and specialty flash memory products across EMEA and South America, in addition to North America.

The expanded agreement builds on a partnership between the two companies, with a focus on serving embedded systems customers.



"With its portfolio of long-life and reliable data storage solutions, Greenliant meets the needs of demanding applications and provides an extra level of support," said Kristin Schuetter, vice president, supplier management, Mouser Electronics. "The agreement with Greenliant reinforces Mouser's commitment to bringing our suppliers' high-quality products to more customers quickly and efficiently."



"Two recent IHS Technology reports forecast the industrial machinery market to grow 6.3 percent to $1.6 trillion and the industrial electronics chip market to climb 11 percent to $36.4 billion in 2014," said Arthur Kroyan, vice president, business development and marketing, Greenliant Systems. "Working with Mouser, we are extending our global reach to serve the increasing demand from embedded system manufacturers for energy-efficient, high-endurance solid state storage products."