Citizen Finetech Miyota and LFoundry plan for the future

Citizen Finetech Miyota and LFoundry established a strategic long term relation starting with Citizen's Electronic View Finder (EVF) Technology.

Citizen Finetech Miyota works in ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon (FLCOS) technology. An advanced FLCOS technology combined with proven high volume manufacturing capability has established Citizen Finetech Miyota as a player in single chip micro display solutions for both the electronic viewfinder (EVF) and head mounted display (HMD) markets.



“The advanced technical capability and excellent quality of LFoundry makes them the perfect partner for the manufacture of our FLCOS portfolio and the rapid development of our aggressive EVF and HMD product roadmap” said Sekiguchi Kanetaka, Director, responsible for Electronic Devices at Citizen Finetech Miyota. “We are looking forward to a long term relationship with LFoundry because the partnership will allow us to deliver next generation FLCOS products while maintaining the high-quality and high-performance our tier-1 customers demand.”



“Japan is a strategic market for LFoundry. Given current trend in that country toward a fab lite or even fabless business model that will raise increasing demand for flexible, high quality, IP protective foundry partners” said Gunther Ernst, LFoundry CEO. “We are very proud to be selected as partner for Citizen Finetech Miyota’s short and long term product plans. This cooperation is a key step in LFoundry’s business development plans for Japan. We are pleased and committed to helping Citizen Finetech Miyota produce industry leading electronic viewfinders".