© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com Business | June 18, 2014
Citizen Finetech Miyota and LFoundry plan for the future
Citizen Finetech Miyota and LFoundry established a strategic long term relation starting with Citizen's Electronic View Finder (EVF) Technology.
Citizen Finetech Miyota works in ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon (FLCOS) technology. An advanced FLCOS technology combined with proven high volume manufacturing capability has established Citizen Finetech Miyota as a player in single chip micro display solutions for both the electronic viewfinder (EVF) and head mounted display (HMD) markets.
“The advanced technical capability and excellent quality of LFoundry makes them the perfect partner for the manufacture of our FLCOS portfolio and the rapid development of our aggressive EVF and HMD product roadmap” said Sekiguchi Kanetaka, Director, responsible for Electronic Devices at Citizen Finetech Miyota. “We are looking forward to a long term relationship with LFoundry because the partnership will allow us to deliver next generation FLCOS products while maintaining the high-quality and high-performance our tier-1 customers demand.”
“Japan is a strategic market for LFoundry. Given current trend in that country toward a fab lite or even fabless business model that will raise increasing demand for flexible, high quality, IP protective foundry partners” said Gunther Ernst, LFoundry CEO. “We are very proud to be selected as partner for Citizen Finetech Miyota’s short and long term product plans. This cooperation is a key step in LFoundry’s business development plans for Japan. We are pleased and committed to helping Citizen Finetech Miyota produce industry leading electronic viewfinders".
“The advanced technical capability and excellent quality of LFoundry makes them the perfect partner for the manufacture of our FLCOS portfolio and the rapid development of our aggressive EVF and HMD product roadmap” said Sekiguchi Kanetaka, Director, responsible for Electronic Devices at Citizen Finetech Miyota. “We are looking forward to a long term relationship with LFoundry because the partnership will allow us to deliver next generation FLCOS products while maintaining the high-quality and high-performance our tier-1 customers demand.”
“Japan is a strategic market for LFoundry. Given current trend in that country toward a fab lite or even fabless business model that will raise increasing demand for flexible, high quality, IP protective foundry partners” said Gunther Ernst, LFoundry CEO. “We are very proud to be selected as partner for Citizen Finetech Miyota’s short and long term product plans. This cooperation is a key step in LFoundry’s business development plans for Japan. We are pleased and committed to helping Citizen Finetech Miyota produce industry leading electronic viewfinders".
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments