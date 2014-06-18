© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Legacy Electronics partners with Samsung C&T Automation

Legacy Electronics partners with Samsung C&T Automation for purchase & installation of new semiconductor production equipment.

With an eye toward increasing production capacity of their memory modules and board-based computer products, Legacy Electronics is partnering with Samsung Techwin, the Semiconductor System Division of Samsung C&T Automation, to purchase and install new automated semiconductor placement equipment at their manufacturing facility in Canton this summer.



Jason Engle, Legacy’s chief executive officer, said, “We forecast that Samsung’s new surface mounting production line solutions will help us increase production capacity by approximately 20%. Their newest pick-and-place equipment offers some of the highest precision, high-performance options on the market, with both scalability and micro component capacity. This equipment should also help us reduce production prep time. We are also looking at further production line commitments for later this year and next.”



Larry Groves, director of technical sales for Samsung C&T Automation, said, “Samsung is firmly committed to economic long-term growth and prosperity with Legacy Electronics. Their selection of advanced configuration systems with integrated component inventory management, setup verification and factory-management solutions software is testament to their comprehensive understanding of the challenges of the marketplace. We are honored by their choice, and dedicated to providing world-class support for their continued success.”