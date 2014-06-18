© ermess dreamstime.com

Addtech acquires Hans FØlsgaard A/S

Addtech has signed an agreement to acquire 90 percent of the shares outstanding in Hans Følsgaard A/S.

Hans Følsgaard is a technology trading company that delivers components and systems to OEM customers and larger end users within the manufacturing industry and also products within infrastructure and power transmission to electric power producers and wind power manufacturers.



Hans Følsgaard has operations with own companies in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. During the financial year 2013 the Hans Følsgaard Group had net sales of around DKK 300 million (roughly EUR 40.2 million), an operating profit of around DKK 20 million (roughly EUR 2.6 million) and 65 employees.



The closing is estimated to take place in the beginning of July 2014.