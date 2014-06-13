© baloncici-dreamstime.com

ETL Systems opens Middle East HQ

ETL Systems, a designer and manufacturer of RF distribution equipment for satellite communications, has opened a Middle East office to increase its presence and meet growing potential demand in the MENA region.

The move marks the next part of ETL’s global expansion plan, having recently launched a North American headquarters in Washington. The Middle East office will be based in Dubai and will be headed by electronic engineering expert Mather Al-Ali, who brings over eighteen years of sales experience targeting Middle East markets.



“The Middle East is a very active market and is growing in size by the day,” said Ian Hilditch, CEO of ETL Systems. “We have already been very successful in the broadcasting and government satcom markets in the Middle East and we aim to grow this further. This year we estimate that over 25 per cent of our total sales will come from the region and we have full confidence that Mather’s expertise will both strengthen ongoing relationships as well as create new ones.”



ETL’s most recent projects in the region include an L-band Vulcan Matrix for beIN Sports Channel and two Vortex L-band Matrix Systems for du and Abu Dhabi Media Company. Other projects include variable gain Alto amplifiers to Etisalat and ND Satcom for the Al Jazeera Network solution provided by Media Group International.



“I’m looking forward to enabling ETL Systems to deliver regionally focussed customer and reseller management,” commented Mather Al-Ali, International Sales Manager MENA at ETL Systems. “ETL’s products are renowned for reliable and resilient RF performance and by opening the Middle East headquarters we will be able to develop new partnerships, and support our existing RF customers.”