Nokia buys compact radio systems expert Mesaplexx

Nokia confirms that it has recently completed the acquisition of the Australian company Mesaplexx Pty Ltd in order to boost its radio capabilities in the Networks business.

Mesaplexx has unique know-how in developing compact, high performance radio frequency (RF) filter technology for the mobile industry.



Adding Mesaplexx' technology can enhance them further, potentially reducing small cells form factor by 30% or more.



Every base station needs RF filters, for example to ensure that spectrum can be shared within the same geographical area and that the same antenna can serve for both transmit and receive purposes. Mesaplexx expertise could help improve radio performance, leading to higher capacity and more efficient networks. This technology would also help reduce overall cost and power consumption and keep radio signal loss to a minimum.



“Those familiar with radio technologies know that while there has been a lot of progress in recent years, filters are one area where new innovations can still yield significant improvements in performance,” said Marc Rouanne, executive vice president, Mobile Broadband at Nokia. “This company’s stand-out expertise has the potential to achieve that.”