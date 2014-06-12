© luchschen dreamstime.com

Sigma Designs adds distributor Edge Electronics

Sigma Designs, provider of intelligent SoC solutions for Smart TV, Smart Homes, and IPTV set-top boxes, has added Edge Electronics as an authorized distributor of Z-Wave development kits and components.

"The new partnership between Sigma Designs and Edge Electronics will help meet the exponential growth of Z-Wave," said Raoul Wijgergangs, Worldwide vice president of the Z-Wave business line for Sigma Designs. "The interoperability and popularity of Z-Wave continues to drive new innovation and capabilities in home control. This partnership will be a big opportunity to further advance the market as Edge Electronics brings both experience and industry acumen to the table."



"Edge is proud to partner with Sigma Designs to offer Z-Wave's innovative products to our customers," said Adrienne Giannone, President and CEO of Edge Electronics, Inc. "Their lineup is built to help device makers quickly and easily enter or expand their position in the home automation industry, aligning perfectly with our mission to provide easy access to emerging technology."