ON Semiconductor to acquire Aptina Imaging

ON Semiconductor Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aptina Imaging, a provider of high-performance CMOS image sensors for automotive and industrial markets.

Other markets addressed by Aptina’s products include cameras, mobile devices, and computing and gaming platforms.



The acquisition of Aptina expands ON Semiconductor’s image-sensor business and repositions the company in fast growing segment of image sensors in automotive and industrial semiconductor market. According to TSR, an independent market research firm, the worldwide demand for image sensors for automotive and industrial applications is expected to grow at annual compound rate of 16 percent between 2013 and 2016.



Under the terms of the agreement, ON Semiconductor will pay approximately USD 400 million in cash to acquire Aptina Imaging, subject to customary adjustments at closing. The acquisition will be funded by available cash on ON Semiconductor’s balance sheet and its existing revolver credit facility.



“The pending acquisition of Aptina enables us to accelerate our growth in the attractive automotive and industrial end-markets by leveraging Aptina’s highly differentiated imaging technologies in conjunction with our wide sales reach and strong operational capabilities,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “The addition of Aptina vastly expands our scale and capabilities in image sensors and establishes us as a leader in image sensors for industrial and automotive related applications. I am excited about the possibilities that this transaction presents for both companies.”