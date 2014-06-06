© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

New GM at CTS' Electronic Components Solutions

CTS Corporation has hired Mario Saucedo as General Manager, Electronic Components Solutions. Mr. Saucedo will be reporting to Kieran O’Sullivan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. O’Sullivan said, “Mario’s extensive technical experience in the frequency control products market, in addition to his business management skills, make him an excellent addition to the team. I am confident that Mario will bring the energy, acumen and transformational leadership CTS needs to meet the challenges we face today and maximize our opportunities well into the future.”



Most recently, Mr. Saucedo held the position of General Manager, Standard Oscillators for Vectron International, a designer and manufacturer of Frequency Control Products used in the communications, industrial and military markets. Mr. Saucedo held various leadership positions at Vectron International over the course of nearly 20 years. Previous to Vectron International, Mr. Saucedo was with AT&T.