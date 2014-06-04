© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Sumitomo goes with Aixtron system

Sumitomo to expand GaN-on-SiC device production with Aixtron system as the company prepares for RF data transfer market expansion in 2015.

Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations (SEDI), Japan, has ordered an Aixtron Crius MOCVD system to be delivered with 4-inch wafer configuration in order to boost production of gallium nitride on silicon carbide devices for RF data transfer applications. The purchase was made in the first quarter of 2014 for delivery at SEDI’s Electron Devices Division in Yokohama in the third quarter.



SEDI is preparing for a ramp-up in demand expected to begin in 2015 and chose the Aixtron system due to its reputation for 4-inch wafer uniformity and precise process control, which is especially important for device production on cost-intensive silicon carbide wafers. The new reactor will be equipped with optional features such as dynamic gap adjustment, ARGUS in-situ temperature control, and EpiCurve TT metrology system.