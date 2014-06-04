© evertiq

Plessey expands distribution network with Italian Comprel

Plessey has entered into a distribution agreement with Comprel Srl, an Italian electronics distributor headquartered in Nova Milanese, to expand its European network with coverage in the Italian market for its GaN-on-Si LED products.

Michele Busnelli, Commercial Managing Director of Comprel, said "Comprel is very happy to be a partner of Plessey Semiconductors. We entered the SSL (Solid State Lighting) market three years ago with the aim to introduce new technology in a booming sector. The GaN-on-Si technology is going to be a revolution in the SSL market. I am sure that with the innovative products of Plessey and our deep knowledge of the market we are going to be very successful."



David Owen, Plessey's Regional Sales Director, added, "We are very pleased to work with a distributor that entered the lighting market some years ago and therefore has considerable knowledge of the local customer base and what is required to be successful. Comprel has a dedicated team working in the Italian lighting market place which will accelerate the time to market for Plessey GaN-on-Si LEDs in this high growth region."