ams inks deal with Chinese electronics distributor

ams AG has partnered with China Electronics Appliance Shenzhen (CEAC), in a move that is expected to boost sales of ams sensor solutions in power management and wireless applications.

ams is aiming to increase its market share among Chinese manufacturers of smart devices such as mobile phones and tablets.



"We're delighted to be working with CEAC and I believe that the move represents a win/win for both companies," said Heribert Hochrinner, Global Channel Partner Manager, ams. "ams gets access to CEAC's considerable resources and local-market expertise, while CEAC will be able to offer its customers some of the most advanced sensor solutions on the market. With analyst estimates that 24 per cent of all the wireless devices in the world have been purchased by Chinese customers, the importance of this deal is easy to see. In time, we hope to extend our cooperation into other application areas as well."



"It's an honour to be working with a highly specialist vendor such as ams, and I believe that, by pooling our resources and expertise, our partnership will be a force to be reckoned with in China's large and growing electronics market," said Samuel Liu, General Manager, China Electronics Appliance Shenzhen Co., Ltd. "I also believe the two companies are a natural fit for one another. We both invest considerable resources in R&D and pay close attention to quality control, resulting in satisfied end-customers. I look forward to working together."