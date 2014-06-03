© werner de coster dreamstime.com

congatec opens subsidiary in China

congatec AG, a technology and ODM company for embedded computer modules and single board computers, is continuing its path of globalization by opening a subsidiary in China.

"We want to provide best customer service in China and realize how important it is to have a local presence to understand our partner and customer needs as they have high expectations in terms of quality and support. We believe high quality, best customer service and technical support as well as developing a strong congatec brand are the keys to growth," states Gerhard Edi, CEO, congatec AG.



China is one of the fastest growing markets for Computer-On-Modules. By opening a subsidiary in China, congatec is making a big stride with an eye towards the future. Better adaptation to local Asian traditions is one of the key reasons behind this corporate decision, a press release states.



Until now, congatec has built up sales partner networks throughout Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu. The subsidiary - based in Shanghai - will work closely with these partners.