Business | June 03, 2014
AEG sells skytron-energy to First Solar
AEG Power Solutions has sold its skytron energy subsidiary to First Solar.
skytron, headquartered in Berlin, provides utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) power plant management systems, Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services, data monitoring technology and equipment to solar power plants worldwide and had been acquired by AEG PS in 2010. First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems which use its advanced module and system technology. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The divesture of skytron-energy is a significant step in the reorganisation program that AEG Power Solutions has implemented since the beginning of the year.
“Our operational reorganization process is being rolled out according to our forecast and we are refocusing our business on its core activities,” explains Jeffrey Casper, Chief Restructuring Officer of AEG Power Solutions and member of the Board of Directors. “This is a very positive move for skytron-energy,” added Casper, “joining First Solar assures that skytron will continue to provide customers leading-edge monitoring, supervision and plant control solution systems. skytron benefits from the reach of First Solar’s powerful sales and service network, as well as its installed base. This deal opens a wealth of prospective of growth and development for all parties.”
“skytron has a high quality, operations-based foundation and a strong portfolio of valued customers,” said Bob Callery, First Solar’s Vice President of Operations and Maintenance. “There is clearly an opportunity for skytron and First Solar to provide innovative, reliable solutions and expertise to power plant owners,” he said.
