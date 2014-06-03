© evertiq

TTI sign European distribution agreement with N2Power

TTI has signed a European Distribution Agreement with N2Power of Simi Valley, California.

N2Power is a division of Qualstar Corporation and manufactures high efficiency, high-density power supplies for a variety of industries and applications, including telecom, networking, broadcast, industrial, lighting and test equipment.



Randy Johnson, VP Sales for N2Power comments:”TTI Europe has continually delivered quality products and services to its broad base of customers in markets across Europe, and its excellent reputation will play a critical role in promoting N2Power products. TTI will provide fast response and readily available stock across our whole product range and is the logical choice to help us achieve our vision of building a solid, knowledgeable distribution channel in Europe, serving our customers and distributors to grow business.”



Phil Goff, Business Development Manager for Power at TTI added: “N2 Power’s focus on high efficiency, high power density AC/DC and DC/DC embedded power supplies fits perfectly with TTI’s continued investment into the Power Supply arena. The feature rich products of N2 Power and its ability to offer modified standard products will help us offer our customers a comprehensive solution to their power needs”.