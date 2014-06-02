© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

RFMW acquires Axomic

RFMW Ltd,. has acquired Axomic Pte Ltd, a specialized RF & Microwave component supplier for Southeast Asian customers.

The agreement increases RFMW’s global footprint and enhances their corporate standing as an RF focused distribution organisation.



Lip Khoon Tang, President and CEO of Axomic Pte Ltd said, “RFMW has a proven track record of providing leading edge technology from the top suppliers in the RF industry. Their technically adept sales force and product management team provides outstanding customer support. We’re proud to become part of this organization and add our talent to their global resources”



“We’ve followed the growth of Axomic for quite a while” stated Joel Levine, President and CEO of RFMW, Ltd. “We appreciate their focus on customer service, supplier relationships, and business strategy. The fact that their company’s mission and philosophy closely match that of RFMW made the acquisition an easy decision.” Mr. Levine went on to say “over the next few months, we’ll be integrating Axomic into the RFMW network. Our goal is providing the best tools and highest level of support during their transition to become RFMW Asia.”