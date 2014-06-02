© evertiq

SonoLab receives ISO certification

Sonoscan’s decades-old quality management system has reached a new level with its recent ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certification for the firm’s SonoLab division testing laboratories.

Called simply the “Quality Manual” in the mid-90s, Sonoscan’s quality management system began changing in order to comply with ISO 9001. In 2012, the structure began another change, this time to fit with ISO 17025 for testing labs. The three SonoLab locations received accreditation within the last six months.



Each of the SonoLab locations performs acoustic micro imaging to evaluate parts and materials used in electronics and numerous other industries. Laboratories that operate under ISO/IEC 17025:2005 also operate in accordance with ISO 9001.