Mersen streamlines: 300 positions to go

Mersen is planning to reorganise its manufacturing organisation. Something that concerns both European as well as American locations.

The plan would lead to the relocation of production in both Europe and America. In Europe, production at the plants in Cevins, France, Patrica, Italy, Portslade, UK and Jestetten, Germany would be relocated to other Group facilities in Austria, France and the United Kingdom. In addition, the plant in Frankfurt, Germany would be resized. In the United States, production at the facilities in Midland (Michigan) and Oxnard (California) would be reassigned to other Group plants in the country.



The project would result in the reduction of about 300 positions at the concerned sites; it would also lead to the creation of positions in the recipient site. However, no further details regarding the creation of job positions have been released.



While complying with the duties of the employee representative consultation, it is anticipated that the projects to relocate production from certain sites would get underway in 2014 and be completed by the end of 2015. Employee support programs will be offered and discussed as part of the procedures to be deployed in each unit concerned by the plan, in compliance with the law and local practices.