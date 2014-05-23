© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Zytronic establishes direct presence in North America

Zytronic, developer and manufacturer of large form factor touch sensor solutions, has established a direct presence in North America with the formation of Zytronic Inc., a subsidiary of Zytronic Displays Ltd.

The company has also strengthened its support for customers and sales partners in the region with the addition of a Sales Support Engineer, Scott Durden, who will be based in Atlanta, GA.



Scott Durden brings over fifteen years experience in field service engineering roles to Zytronic. He has performed installations, inspections and maintenance on complex imaging and medical equipment. As a part of Zytronic’s North American sales team, he will also work closely with the company’s existing network of North American manufacturers representatives.



Mark Cambridge, Managing Director of Zytronic Displays Ltd and President of Zytronic Inc., commented, “Zytronic recognises the importance of providing high levels of technical support to its customers and its sales channels. Scott’s appointment will enable us to be even more responsive and our chosen base in Atlanta, with its excellent hub airport, will ensure that we can provide face to face support and advice promptly across the continent.”