Plessey expands its distribution network in Europe

Plessey Semiconductors has entered into a distribution agreement with Alcom Electronics B.V, an electronics distributor and provider of advanced complete solutions headquartered in the Netherlands, to expand its European network with coverage in the Benelux market for its GaN-on-Si LED products.

Marcel den Bak, Managing Director of Alcom, said, "Alcom is excited to be Plessey Semiconductors' partner for Benelux. The innovative Plessey LED solution fits very well within Alcom's market approach. We are offering the newest technology in the respective markets we are active in, making sure that our customers can be more competitive in their end applications. Plessey, being an early adaptor of GaN-on-Si LED technology, will bring Alcom and its customers an extremely competitive, high quality light source. With Plessey combined in Alcom's portfolio, we are convinced that we will bring the most advanced Solid State Lighting Solution available today, of which our customers will have the greatest benefits."



David Owen, Plessey's Regional Sales Director, added, "Plessey is very pleased to work with a distributor that has been focusing on the Solid Sate Lighting market for a considerable number of years. Alcom has a dedicated team working in the lighting segment and therefore considerable knowledge of the growing Benelux lighting industry and customer base, which will accelerate the time to market for Plessey GaN-on-Si LEDs in this region."