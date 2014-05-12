© evertiq

Nohau and PEAK-System signs distributor agreement

PEAK-System increases its distributor network by partnering with Nohau Solutions AB, Malmö, Sweden.

Nohau Solutions will cover the whole of Scandinavia (Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway). Its focus on developer support in the embedded market fits with the product range of PEAK-System. In the area of the CAN field bus, it extends from I/O modules via routers and gateways to various PC and IPC interfaces. On the software part, drivers and APIs for Windows and Linux as well as Windows applications for analyzing and simulating CAN and LIN data are available.