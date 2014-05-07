© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com Embedded | May 07, 2014
Kontron: Figures exceed expectations
Kontron AG delivered a solid performance in the first quarter of 2014, in spite of a still challenging market environment.
Order entry for continued operations amounted to EUR 105.2 million (Q1 2013: EUR 117.9 million). Kontron generated revenues from continued operations of EUR 102.8 million, after EUR 107.2 million in the same quarter last year. As before, this development is a result of both the still difficult market and industry environment and one-off effects. The switch to a royalty model for two customers in 2013 for instance led to a negative impact of EUR 11 million. Currency fluctuations also had a negative effect. That said, the book-to-bill ratio exceeded 1 for the second consecutive quarter, and the gross margin increased by more than one percentage point to 25.75 percent compared to the first quarter of 2013 (Q1 2013: 24.7 percent).
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for continued operations and before one-off effects improved to EUR 1.2 million, after EUR -0.1 million in the year-earlier quarter. Earnings in this quarter were affected by restructuring costs of EUR 1.1 million. After these one-off effects, the reported EBIT for continued operations amounted to EUR 0.1 million compared with EUR -3.7 million in the year-earlier quarter.
“The gradual improvement of our results shows that, even in a challenging environment, we are developing compelling, innovative and intelligent ECT solutions with crucial added value for our clients,” says Rolf Schwirz, Kontron AG’s CEO. “With the determined implementation of the “New Kontron” measures, we are on course to become sustainably profitable once more.”
Cash flow from continued operations in the first quarter increased by EUR 3.2 million year on year to EUR 4.5 million. With a sound equity ratio of 58 percent, Kontron retains a healthy financial base.
“New Kontron” measures are on schedule
The comprehensive cost-cutting and efficiency program hinges on the consolidation of Kontron’s sites in Augsburg and Deggendorf. The first teams are about to relocate to these sites. Existing buildings in Augsburg have already been refurbished and refitted to accommodate them. All other relocation measures are scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2014.
Furthermore, about one third of the product portfolio is subject to review. The review’s objective is to decrease complexity in development, production and distribution. This process has already identified 800 products for phase-out in the near future. Another 1,300 products are expected to follow over the next six months. This will conclude the review of the product portfolio for the time being.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for continued operations and before one-off effects improved to EUR 1.2 million, after EUR -0.1 million in the year-earlier quarter. Earnings in this quarter were affected by restructuring costs of EUR 1.1 million. After these one-off effects, the reported EBIT for continued operations amounted to EUR 0.1 million compared with EUR -3.7 million in the year-earlier quarter.
“The gradual improvement of our results shows that, even in a challenging environment, we are developing compelling, innovative and intelligent ECT solutions with crucial added value for our clients,” says Rolf Schwirz, Kontron AG’s CEO. “With the determined implementation of the “New Kontron” measures, we are on course to become sustainably profitable once more.”
Cash flow from continued operations in the first quarter increased by EUR 3.2 million year on year to EUR 4.5 million. With a sound equity ratio of 58 percent, Kontron retains a healthy financial base.
“New Kontron” measures are on schedule
The comprehensive cost-cutting and efficiency program hinges on the consolidation of Kontron’s sites in Augsburg and Deggendorf. The first teams are about to relocate to these sites. Existing buildings in Augsburg have already been refurbished and refitted to accommodate them. All other relocation measures are scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2014.
Furthermore, about one third of the product portfolio is subject to review. The review’s objective is to decrease complexity in development, production and distribution. This process has already identified 800 products for phase-out in the near future. Another 1,300 products are expected to follow over the next six months. This will conclude the review of the product portfolio for the time being.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments