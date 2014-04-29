© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Merry Electronics expands capacity

Taiwanese Merry Electronics, a handset component manufacturer, is setting up a new facility in Thailand, as well as expanding its production in China.

The Taiwan-based company is not only setting up shop in Thailand with a completely new factory, but also increasing its production capacity at a facility in southern China, along with another in eastern China. The total investment comes with a price-tag of about USD 69.4-76 million, reports DigiTimes.



The new facility in Thailand – which represents roughly 30% of the total investment – will mainly focus on the production of entertainment oriented headsets and handsfree devices. While the two Chinese facilities – representing roughly 70% of the investment – will focus on entertainment oriented headsets, power supplies for handset as well as high-power speakers, the report continues.