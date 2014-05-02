© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com Business | May 02, 2014
Nokia to target three key areas
Nokia believes that over the next 10 years billions of connected devices will converge into intelligent and programmable systems that will have the potential to improve lives in a vast number of areas.
According to Nokia, this new world of technology will require connectivity capable of handling massive numbers of devices and exponential increases in data traffic; location services that seamlessly bridge between the real and virtual worlds; and innovation, including in sensing, radio and low power technologies. And Nokia plans on being at forefront in these areas.
"The world of technology is on the verge of a change that we believe will be as profound as the creation of the internet" said Rajeev Suri, Nokia Corporation's new president and CEO. "With our three strong businesses - Networks, HERE and Technologies - and position as one of the world's largest software companies, we are well placed to meet our goal to be a leader in the technologies for a world where everybody and everything is connected."
Nokia's strategy
"Nokia's strategy is to develop its three businesses in order to realize its vision of being a technology leader in a connected world and, in turn, create long-term shareholder value," said Rajeev Suri. "Our goal is to optimize the company so that each business is best enabled to meet its goals. Where it makes sense to do so, we will pursue shared opportunities between the businesses, but not at the expense of focus and discipline in each."
Through its Networks business (formerly Nokia Solutions and Networks, or NSN), Nokia will invest in the innovative products and services needed by telecoms operators to manage the increase in wireless data traffic which is more than doubling every year. Future investment will focus on further building on our strong position in mobile broadband and related services, and strengthening our leadership position in next-generation network technologies.
Through its HERE business, Nokia will invest to further develop its location cloud to make it the leading source of location intelligence and experiences across many different operating systems, platforms and screens.
Through its Technologies business, Nokia will invest in the further development of its innovation portfolio. This will include; expanding its intellectual property licensing program; helping other companies and organizations benefit from its innovations through technology licensing; and via the exploration of new technologies for use in potential future products and services.
