© evertiq Business | April 24, 2014
Datang NXP opens its doors for business in China
NXP Semiconductors and Datang Telecom Technology have been awarded a business license for their joint venture (JV) by the Chinese Government.
Headquartered in Nantong, China, near Shanghai, Datang NXP Semiconductors has begun operations. The company will focus on the research, development and sale of advanced application specific automotive ICs in High Performance Mixed Signal technology. NXP – already the number 1 automotive semiconductors supplier for China – has a 49% share in the JV with Datang Telecom owning the other 51%.
The staff at Datang NXP Semiconductors, comprised of local engineers and experts, will have a particular focus on developing semiconductor solutions supporting the growing demand for new automotive energy technologies for electric and hybrid vehicles in China. The Chinese government has placed emphasis on its commitment to developing energy saving and new energy vehicles that will support its growing economy.
Datang NXP Semiconductors expects a ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70% in the number of electric vehicles (EV), from less than 20'000 to over 3 million units in the next 10 years. The Chinese government is extending its program to subsidize the purchase of EVs, from 25 to more than 80 cities, and plans to invest heavily in building more charging infrastructure to support EVs, installing over 200'000 charging stations throughout the country.
“This is a very exciting time for NXP in China. With this JV we are in an ideal position to take advantage of the opportunities this diverse market presents. We are confident that the Chinese governments’ investment program will be instrumental in driving the private customers' appetite for electric vehicles,” said Drue Freeman, senior vice president, global automotive sales & marketing, NXP Semiconductors. “Alongside Datang Telecom we are making a long-term investment in China, and pioneering market-leading automotive solutions. Through these solutions we will be able to drive the industry forward in China and go on to make a positive impact on other markets across the world.”
“Bringing together the expertise of the market leader in China, NXP, and the local knowledge of Datang Telecom puts us in an ideal position to lead the Chinese automotive semiconductor market,” said Paul Zhang chief executive officer and general manager of Datang NXP Semiconductors Co. Ltd. “What’s important for us is that we are able to address the needs of the Chinese market as a local Chinese company, whether it’s supporting electrification of modern vehicles or enabling power management; we will continue to innovate and offer solutions that will enable Chinese customers to meet the requirements of this incredibly fast growing automotive market. We have already begun this process, shipping products supporting light leveller systems, which NXP contributed to the JV.”
The staff at Datang NXP Semiconductors, comprised of local engineers and experts, will have a particular focus on developing semiconductor solutions supporting the growing demand for new automotive energy technologies for electric and hybrid vehicles in China. The Chinese government has placed emphasis on its commitment to developing energy saving and new energy vehicles that will support its growing economy.
Datang NXP Semiconductors expects a ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70% in the number of electric vehicles (EV), from less than 20'000 to over 3 million units in the next 10 years. The Chinese government is extending its program to subsidize the purchase of EVs, from 25 to more than 80 cities, and plans to invest heavily in building more charging infrastructure to support EVs, installing over 200'000 charging stations throughout the country.
“This is a very exciting time for NXP in China. With this JV we are in an ideal position to take advantage of the opportunities this diverse market presents. We are confident that the Chinese governments’ investment program will be instrumental in driving the private customers' appetite for electric vehicles,” said Drue Freeman, senior vice president, global automotive sales & marketing, NXP Semiconductors. “Alongside Datang Telecom we are making a long-term investment in China, and pioneering market-leading automotive solutions. Through these solutions we will be able to drive the industry forward in China and go on to make a positive impact on other markets across the world.”
“Bringing together the expertise of the market leader in China, NXP, and the local knowledge of Datang Telecom puts us in an ideal position to lead the Chinese automotive semiconductor market,” said Paul Zhang chief executive officer and general manager of Datang NXP Semiconductors Co. Ltd. “What’s important for us is that we are able to address the needs of the Chinese market as a local Chinese company, whether it’s supporting electrification of modern vehicles or enabling power management; we will continue to innovate and offer solutions that will enable Chinese customers to meet the requirements of this incredibly fast growing automotive market. We have already begun this process, shipping products supporting light leveller systems, which NXP contributed to the JV.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments