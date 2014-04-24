© leifstiller-dreamstime.com

Arrow inks distribution agreement with Moons'

Arrow Electronics and Moons’ has entered into a new distribution agreement covering LED and lighting-related products. This new agreement, effective from April 1st, 2014, covers the entire EMEA region.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Moons’ develop and manufacture LED lighting drivers, controls and other solutions. The move will further strengthen Arrow’s line card and increase its breadth of product offering.



Eric Williams, vice president Global Lighting, Arrow Electronics, said: “This is a collaboration that has great potential for both companies. Adding Moons’ products to our existing lighting portfolio will offer customers wide access to some of the best lighting solutions available today.” The Arrow European lighting team, known for its specialist design-in support and ability to deliver end-to-end solutions to manufacturers, is already well acquainted with Moons’ products.



Moons’ will gain access to a broader sales network thanks to this agreement. “Arrow is one of the world’s leading electronic component distributors,” said Mr. Justin Chang, vice president of Moons’. “The cooperation with Arrow will help bring our LED drivers and control product lines into the global market.”