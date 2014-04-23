© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Advantech partners with Linear Technology

Advantech is partnering with Linear Technology’s Dust Networks product group to develop Smart City and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions based on Dust’s SmartMesh IP embedded wireless sensor networks (WSN).

Advantech will develop, manufacture, and sell a variety of IoT gateways, wireless sensors, and solutions that incorporate Linear’s industry-leading SmartMesh IP embedded WSN products as well as complementary power management and Power over Ethernet (PoE) ICs.



Miller Chang, Vice President of Advantech Embedded Computing Group, stated, “Though intelligent industry opportunities are huge, the market is still evolving. Customers are motivated to acquire robust and complete embedded IoT solutions for implementing complex remote communications, and for connecting devices to develop monitoring and remote control applications. In order to bridge the gap, Advantech has established a new product division called Embedded IoT Solutions. This division will focus on providing ready-to-use embedded IoT solutions by integrating Advantech’s current embedded platforms, wireless modules, and remote control software, doing so in collaboration with our ecosystem partners. By partnering with Linear Technology’s Dust Networks, Advantech will deliver an additional series of WSN solutions that further enable IoT applications.”



Joy Weiss, President of the Dust Networks product group at Linear Technology said, “This collaboration between Linear Technology and Advantech will accelerate the availability of a compelling suite of reliable, low-power, wireless sensor network solutions. This will enable companies to quickly bring innovative IoT applications to market without having to develop their own hardware. Advantech’s outstanding reputation for quality and its strong global sales, marketing, and support will be a strong catalyst for IoT application developers worldwide.”