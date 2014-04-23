© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com Business | April 23, 2014
New CFO at Planar Semiconductor
Planar Semiconductor AG has hired Jonathan Meyers as its chief financial officer. Mr. Meyers brings experience in assisting technology companies, particularly in the semiconductor sector, raise capital and advising them in M&A transactions.
Jonathan brings to Planar nearly 40 years of capital-raising and financial advisory experience in assisting both private and public technology companies – particularly in the semiconductor sector – as an investment banker with several firms.
"By developing breakthrough wafer cleaning solutions that will provide semiconductor device manufacturers with demonstrable enhancements of their production yields, Planar is on the cusp of extraordinary revenue growth," said Rob Randhawa, founder and CEO of Planar. “I have had the pleasure of receiving Jonathan’s advice for the past several years – most recently as a member of our company’s supervisory board, and I am delighted that Jonathan has now decided to join Planar fulltime to play a key role in our future growth. His strong background in finance and the international capital markets adds important capabilities to Planar’s management team."
"Since the early 1980s, I have worked with companies that make equipment for the semiconductor device manufacturers. From my perspective, Planar is one of the very rare few which have developed a revolutionary technology, and I expect our company will soon disrupt the status quo of the wafer cleaning/surface preparation sector," said Jonathan Meyers, CFO of Planar. "The next stage of accelerated growth promises to be an exciting time at Planar, and I am very pleased to be joining the team as we build a leading position in the semiconductor capital equipment industry."
