Real Intent inks Intrinsic Solutions as distributor for India

Real Intent has signed Intrinsic Solutions as its distribution partner for India. The move brings local sales and support expertise to design teams in India to address growing interest there in Real Intent's verification solutions.

Bangalore-based Intrinsic is a provider of optimized and end-to-end solutions for the Indian market.



"We are pleased to partner with Intrinsic Solutions as our distributor because of its extensive knowledge of what design teams require," said Hamed Emami, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Real Intent. "Intrinsic is headquartered in the Silicon Valley of India, and it strives for excellence in sourcing and delivering optimized products, services and solutions that add value. Design teams in semiconductor companies and R&D labs throughout India will benefit from Intrinsic's local distribution and support of Real Intent's breakthrough verification solutions for accelerating advanced sign-off."



Ajit Edlabadkar, Director of Intrinsic Solutions, said, "Intrinsic is passionate about identifying and recommending the most optimized solutions for our clients. Real Intent's Ascent products provide the fastest early functional verification for clean RTL before simulation and synthesis, and its Meridian products deliver unmatched speed, capacity, and low-noise reporting to accelerate sign-off verification of clock domain crossings and SDC in 500+M gate SoC designs."