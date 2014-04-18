© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Cortus opens Office in Bundang, Korea

Processor IP specialist Cortus establishes designs and support activity in Korea and appoints Sebastien Ternat as Director Cortus Korea.

Cortus have opened an office in Korea. They have also transferred Sebastien Ternat, previously a senior engineer in the Montpellier R&D centre, to lead the Cortus Korea activity.



Mr Ternat, a graduate in Microelectronics of Polytech'Montpellier (ISIM), brings extensive technical experience in the development of processor cores, subsystems and software. He joined Cortus in 2005 and has worked on all aspects of the Cortus product offering since then.



“We are very pleased to be opening an office in Korea”, says Michael Chapman, CEO and President of Cortus, “This is the second major step in the worldwide expansion of Cortus after opening a Silicon Valley office six months ago”. He adds, “Asia represents a major growth area for our company and with existing licensees in Korea, Cortus is investing in providing a high level of local support to ensure customer success”.