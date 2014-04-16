© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Sales leadership promotion at TTI

TTI has promoted Wade McNiel to the position of Vice President, Sales Development. Prior to this appointment, McNiel held the position of Director, TTI Business Development Group.

Tom Vanderheyden, Vice President, TTI Americas Sales, commented, "It's my privilege to announce Wade's promotion to this critical and strategic position. Wade has contributed greatly to the development and growth of our Business Development Group and certainly to TTI's success." Moving into his new position, Wade maintains responsibility for multiple selling divisions within the Americas, including the Business Development Group, master distributor programs and the internet sales team.