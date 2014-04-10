© dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com

DELO continues to grow

DELO Industrial Adhesives continues growing. The company concluded the fiscal year with sales revenues of EUR 59.4 million, representing an increase of 15 percent over the previous year’s figures (EUR 51.7 million).

The strongest growth could be recorded abroad. Revenues in Asia grew by nearly 15 percent. In North America they even doubled. A total of 65 percent of revenues was gained outside Germany. DELO reinforced its position in Asia by founding the representative offices in Malaysia and South Korea. Growth drivers included products for the automotive and aviation industries where revenues increased by 20 et. all. 66 percent.



“We have achieved high organic growth and can therefore report excellent results. We even doubled our revenues over the last five years”, says Dr. Wolf-Dietrich Herold, Managing Partner at DELO. “This result confirms our strategy. That is why we will remain committed to our approach in the current fiscal year and beyond.”