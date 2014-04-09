© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Design team joins CML Microcircuits

CML Microcircuits announces the establishment of a Systems Group within CML Microcircuits (UK) Ltd.

Formerly known as Applied Technology Ltd, Systems Group is an engineering organisation specialising in performance RF design and DSP software. Based in Somerset it continues the tradition of RF and DSP technology established in the area by the work of Bath and Bristol Universities.



Systems Group has had a key role in developing core products for CML but also acts as an independent Research and Development (R&D) company specialising in product development, consultancy and system design.



CML Microcircuits (UK) Ltd Managing Director Mike Gurry says: “ The Systems Group provides performance RF and software solutions, developed by engineers for engineers and joins our existing silicon design teams based in Langford and Sheffield to form a formidable CML Microcircuits design and development organisation”.