© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

KraftPowercon signs distribution agreement with Powerstax

Powerstax has confirmed that it will forthwith be a representative of the KraftPowercon brand.

Headquartered in Surte, Sweden, with additional manufacturing sites in India and China, KraftPowercon has a portfolio of products that includes high voltage and high current rectifiers for electrochemical processes, such as electroplating and surface finishing. Powerstax will distribute FlexKraft primarily throughout out the UK and Republic of Ireland.



"We have embarked on the implementation of an aggressive growth plan in order to strengthen our export sales business,” states Björn Ulfvensköld, Senior Sales Executive at KraftPowercon. ”We are pleased to select Powerstax for support in the UK and Eire markets because of the company’s exceptional experience and rapid response to customer enquiries, as well as its deep technical/application knowledge and impressive reputation throughout the power sector."



Tim Worley, Powerstax CEO and industry veteran, added, “What drives the commercial and engineering teams at Powerstax is providing our customer base with game-changing, high performance power solutions that allow them to get a competitive edge.” “I am confident” he continues “that the partnership between KraftPowercon and Powerstax will be a very successful one. It will perfectly complement our own highly regarded Drake product lines which can bring a whole new dimension to the overall offering from Powerstax and address an even greater breadth of power system design challenges.”