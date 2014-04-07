© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Lenovo purchase patents from NEC Corporation

Lenovo has purchased a portfolio of patents - which consists of more than 3'800 patent families filed in numerous countries around the world - from NEC Corporation.

The portfolio includes standard essential patents for 3G and LTE mobile technologies as well as patents that cover a range of features and technologies used in many of today’s mobile products such as smartphones.



“A strong patent portfolio is a key element for success in the smartphone business. This investment strengthens Lenovo’s existing intellectual property portfolio,” said Ira Blumberg, vice president of Intellectual Property, Lenovo. “As Lenovo expands its mobile PC Plus business into new markets, this investment shows it is committed to having the IP we need for global success.”