© albert lozano dreamstime.com

Telit concludes acquisition of NXP business unit

Telit concludes acquisition of NXP’s Automotive Telematics On-board unit Platform (“ATOP”) business, launches new OEM automotive business unit.

Telit Wireless Solutions has concluded the acquisition of the Automotive Telematics On-board unit Platform (ATOP) business from Netherlands-based NXP Semiconductors. ATOP is an automotive grade solution for vehicle manufacturers to implement eCall or similar functionality from a single compact and cost efficient package.



The company at the same time launched Telit Automotive Solutions, a new business unit which is to focus exclusively on the Automotive OEM and Tier-one markets. The new organisation will be headed up by Telit executive, Dominikus Hierl as its CEO.



With the acquisition concluded, the company will integrate the ATOP business including sales, engineering and support staff into Telit Automotive Solutions, expanding its market reach with solutions leveraging the expanded engineering and sales expertise particularly in software-centric RFIs from Automotive and Telematics OEMs. Telit has appointed Lars Reger, Head of Chip Development and General Manager for New Business in NXP’s automotive business division as a non-executive director of Telit on closing.



“This acquisition will take the ATOP technology to the next level, by embedding it in a sustainable ecosystem for innovative and high-quality automotive solutions. We’re confident that our expertise will continue to grow under Telit’s leadership in combination with continued cooperation from NXP”, said Lars Reger. “NXP will stay highly involved in the future of ATOP by becoming a shareholder in Telit and joining the company’s board.”



“The acquisition of ATOP is the catalyst for building a dedicated Automotive business unit to better address Automotive opportunities and execute our strategy to become the market leader in this segment,“ said Telit CEO Oozi Cats. “The ATOP team is talented and enthusiastic to join Telit. Their expertise will be leveraged by positioning their top managers in significant roles within the new Telit Automotive organization.”