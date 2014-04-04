© beisea dreamstime.com Embedded | April 04, 2014
Kontron: Arbitration committee confirms validity of social plan
The arbitration committee established by the Labour Court in Munich confirmed that the local works council of Eching has no authority to negotiate a social plan.
This confirms the general works council’s authority to negotiate the reconciliation of interests and the social plan agreed on 05 December 2013. The measures agreed with the general works council have therefore been validated once again.
“I am very pleased that the arbitration committee has fully confirmed our understanding that the general works council is our negotiation partner. Together, we will now consistently implement all agreed measures. The comprehensive set of measures, which contains mobility benefits and relocation support, will help our employees to move with us to Augsburg and Deggendorf,” said Rolf Schwirz, Chief Executive Officer of Kontron AG. “Since the relocation is already in full swing, I am particularly pleased that so many colleagues have accepted our offer. The relocation to Augsburg and Deggendorf will be implemented on time. With it, we create an essential prerequisite for the efficient and sustainable growth of our company.”
In future, Kontron will operate from three German locations: all Kaufbeuren, Eching, Roding and Ulm jobs will be transferred to Augsburg and Deggendorf; all employees have received relocation offers. The social plan offers a range of mobility benefits, as well as relocation support. All agreed measures will be implemented by the end of November 2014. The Saarbrücken site is not affected by this process.
