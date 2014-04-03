Micron employees seek help from EU

© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Since the reports of Micron laying off almost 50% of its Italian workforce came out, a group of employees approached EU commissioner Antonio Tajani seeking help.

“I understand that the EU funding has supported Micron in its growth, in particular financing some of you research activities. Therefore your decision to reduce your engagement in this field, at least in Europe, would be unfortunate in light of the excellent past collaboration between the European Commission and Micron.



I would therefore like to propose to you a meeting with my staff and your staff in the upcoming two weeks in order to understand the reasons that take you to this decision. We would furthermore be glad to explain all funding programmes that could make the continuation of the activities even more convenient, while reserving the current level of employment.



In the meantime, I would be grateful if you could defer on the measures to reduce the number of Micron Europe's employees.”