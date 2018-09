Micron employees seek help from EU

© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Since the reports of Micron laying off almost 50% of its Italian workforce came out, a group of employees approached EU commissioner Antonio Tajani seeking help.

“I understand that the EU funding has supported Micron in its growth, in particular financing some of you research activities. Therefore your decision to reduce your engagement in this field, at least in Europe, would be unfortunate in light of the excellent past collaboration between the European Commission and Micron.



I would therefore like to propose to you a meeting with my staff and your staff in the upcoming two weeks in order to understand the reasons that take you to this decision. We would furthermore be glad to explain all funding programmes that could make the continuation of the activities even more convenient, while reserving the current level of employment.



In the meantime, I would be grateful if you could defer on the measures to reduce the number of Micron Europe's employees.”

Antonio Tajani, vice president of the European Commission for Enterprise and Industry, had a hard time understanding the reasons for the layoffs ( which evertiq reported on ), given that the research activities carried out in Italy contributed significantly to the success of Micron worldwide.Antonio Tajani, took action and wrote an open letter to the CEO and board of directors of Micron, asking to meet in order to find a solution that would ultimately save the jobs at Micron's Italian facilities.Below follows an abstract of the letter (which can be found here