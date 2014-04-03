© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com Components | April 03, 2014
Micron employees seek help from EU
Since the reports of Micron laying off almost 50% of its Italian workforce came out, a group of employees approached EU commissioner Antonio Tajani seeking help.
Antonio Tajani, vice president of the European Commission for Enterprise and Industry, had a hard time understanding the reasons for the layoffs (which evertiq reported on), given that the research activities carried out in Italy contributed significantly to the success of Micron worldwide.
Antonio Tajani, took action and wrote an open letter to the CEO and board of directors of Micron, asking to meet in order to find a solution that would ultimately save the jobs at Micron's Italian facilities.
Below follows an abstract of the letter (which can be found here)
“I understand that the EU funding has supported Micron in its growth, in particular financing some of you research activities. Therefore your decision to reduce your engagement in this field, at least in Europe, would be unfortunate in light of the excellent past collaboration between the European Commission and Micron.
I would therefore like to propose to you a meeting with my staff and your staff in the upcoming two weeks in order to understand the reasons that take you to this decision. We would furthermore be glad to explain all funding programmes that could make the continuation of the activities even more convenient, while reserving the current level of employment.
In the meantime, I would be grateful if you could defer on the measures to reduce the number of Micron Europe's employees.”
Antonio Tajani, took action and wrote an open letter to the CEO and board of directors of Micron, asking to meet in order to find a solution that would ultimately save the jobs at Micron's Italian facilities.
Below follows an abstract of the letter (which can be found here)
“I understand that the EU funding has supported Micron in its growth, in particular financing some of you research activities. Therefore your decision to reduce your engagement in this field, at least in Europe, would be unfortunate in light of the excellent past collaboration between the European Commission and Micron.
I would therefore like to propose to you a meeting with my staff and your staff in the upcoming two weeks in order to understand the reasons that take you to this decision. We would furthermore be glad to explain all funding programmes that could make the continuation of the activities even more convenient, while reserving the current level of employment.
In the meantime, I would be grateful if you could defer on the measures to reduce the number of Micron Europe's employees.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments