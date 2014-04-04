© jultud dreamstime.com

Pyxalis adopts Cortus APS cores

CMOS image sensor solution company Pyxalis has been using Cortus APS cores in multiple design projects.

In a range of high performance image sensor designs, Pyxalis has used Cortus processor subsystems for a high level of software integration dedicated to sensor operation management. The processors offer the possibility to integrate more application-specific image processing functions such as auto-white balance, auto-exposure control, etc.



“By using Cortus processor cores we have been able to offer our customers very flexible sensor operation enabling a lot of different modes depending on the applications”, says Philippe Rommeveaux, CEO of Pyxalis. He adds, “Cortus processor cores, with their small silicon footprint, complement our Pyxalis IP allowing us to efficiently deliver designs for different market segments”.



“We are honoured to be chosen by Pyxalis for their high performance image sensors”, says Michael Chapman, CEO and President of Cortus, “Their approach of adding intelligence close to the sensor is an emerging trend in the industry”. He adds, “Using a processor core not only offers programmability to end users, but helps the Pyxalis design team efficiency by making derivative designs easier to implement”.