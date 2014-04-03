© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

ON Semi expands image-sensor business via acquisition

ON Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Truesense Imaging, a provider of high-performance image sensor devices.

The acquisition of Truesense Imaging complements ON Semiconductor’s image-sensor business by expanding its technology portfolio and adding more than 200 new customers. Under the terms of the agreement, ON Semiconductor will pay approximately USD 92 million in cash to acquire Truesense Imaging, subject to customary adjustments at closing. The acquisition will be funded by available cash on ON Semiconductor’s balance sheet.



“The pending acquisition of Truesense Imaging is a step towards our stated strategic goal of expanding our presence in select segments of the industrial end-market,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “With the acquisition of Truesense, we will augment our abilities to deliver a broad range of high-performance image sensors to the industrial end-market and at the same time significantly expand our customer footprint. I am excited about the growth opportunities the combination of the two companies presents in the high-performance imaging market.”



“ON Semiconductor is an ideal strategic fit for Truesense as we share a common vision for expanding the capabilities of high-performance sensors used in the world’s most demanding imaging applications,” said Chris McNiffe, CEO of Truesense Imaging, Inc. “This combination enables us to leverage our technology base and four decades of imaging expertise with ON Semiconductor’s R&D, manufacturing and global logistics infrastructure. We are very excited to join the ON Semiconductor organization and to enable new growth opportunities for both our customers and our employees.”



ON Semiconductor expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings and margins, excluding any non-recurring acquisition related charges and amortization of acquired intangibles.