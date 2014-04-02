© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

ALPS Mexico to begin full operations

ALPS Electric’s Mexican affiliate ALPS de Mexico, will begin full operations in April 2014. The unit aims to expand with the growing South American automobile market.

ALPS de Mexico (ALPS Mexico) was established in August 2013 to carry out local stocking, sales, and exporting and importing of electronic components. The company has been advancing preparations for full operations, which will commence in April.



Teaming up with sales company ALPS Electric (North America), ALPS Mexico is looking to strengthen support for customers operating in Mexico and to take advantage of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and other free trade agreements to improve cost competitiveness and shorten lead time, thereby stimulating further expansion of Alps’ automotive business.



Mexico is currently gaining prominence as one of the world’s major automobile production centers as automakers from North America, Europe, Japan and elsewhere successively set up operations there. Domestic automobile production came to around three million vehicles in 2013, the eighth highest in the world. With the Mexican and South American markets also expected to grow, Mexico is the focus of much attention.