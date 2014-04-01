© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com Components | April 01, 2014
America II Europe relocates and recruits
America II Europe relocates and recruits to accommodate significant business expansion in Europe. The company is now looking to increase staff by 40%.
America II Europe has moved to a upgraded new premises in Stevenage, UK. The new offices will allow America II Europe to significantly expand its operations within Europe, as well as to increase its headcount to meet a growing demand for its ‘blended model’ distribution services.
America II Europe’s new flagship European headquarters with around 7'000 square feet of space will be significantly larger than its previous office in Letchworth. America II Europe is now looking to expand its UK-based European sales staff by some 40%, with room for further expansion, as a reaction to what it sees as a very positive year of business.
“The last quarter has seen a general uptick across the whole industry, with Eurozone economies showing signs of recovery”, commented Gill Tory, General Manager, America II Europe. “But even within this context, America II Europe has had a particularly strong year.”
“Following this period of notable success we’re taking the long view with an ambitious plan to expand our operations across Europe. We have plans to expand particularly in Germany, but there are also huge opportunities for us to increase our capabilities within France, Italy, The Nordic countries and Eastern Europe. Our sales force already incorporates German, Italian, French, Spanish, Polish, Hungarian and Romanian speakers. We plan to add significantly to this skill-base in the coming months, and are aiming for strong double-digit growth in European business over the coming year.”
